Alleged drug war victim's remains exhumed

Religious rites for remains of alleged drug war victim

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, SVD, leads religious rites during the exhumation of the remains of alleged drug war victim Patricio Baron at the Tala Cemetery in Caloocan on Friday before his remains are transferred to a permanent grave. Many remains of those slain in the so-called drug war are laid at leased gravesites due to financial costs and are under the threat of being transferred to a mass grave if the lease is not renewed.