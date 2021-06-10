MULTIMEDIA

The election cycle

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a "bicycle action" leading to the Quezon City office of the Commission on Elections on Thursday to urge Filipino voters to register for the 2022 national elections. COMELEC said they have registered 59 million Filipinos, or about 2 million short of their target for the 2022 national elections.

