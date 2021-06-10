Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Supreme assistance

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2021 11:56 AM

Supreme assistance

Staff members prepare tons of vegetables donated by Justices of the Supreme Court on Padre Faura in Manila Thursday. The 18 tons of vegetables, purchased with personal donations from the justices, will be distributed to various community pantries. 

Read More:  Suprteme Court   justices   community pantry   COVID19   relief  