MULTIMEDIA
Supreme assistance
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News-CBN News
Posted at Jun 10 2021 11:56 AM
Staff members prepare tons of vegetables donated by Justices of the Supreme Court on Padre Faura in Manila Thursday. The 18 tons of vegetables, purchased with personal donations from the justices, will be distributed to various community pantries.
- /entertainment/06/10/21/special-episode-of-lovely-writer-set-2-years-after-end-of-hit-thai-bl-series
- /overseas/06/10/21/search-continues-after-building-collapses-in-south-korea
- /overseas/06/10/21/china-passes-legislation-to-retaliate-against-foreign-sanctions
- /overseas/06/10/21/japan-to-lift-covid-19-quasi-emergency-in-3-prefectures
- /news/06/10/21/dswd-office-sa-albay-ninakawan-ng-p1-milyong-halaga-ng-cash-aid