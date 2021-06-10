Home > News MULTIMEDIA Recyclables for groceries George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2021 04:05 PM | Updated as of Jun 10 2021 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents have their recyclable materials weighed during the launch of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Mobile Materials Recovery Facility and Community Based Takakura Composting at the covered court of Barangay Sto. Rosario Kanluran in the municipality of Pateros on Thursday. The event dubbed as “Recyclable Mo, Palit Grocery Ko” gives residents the chance to trade their recyclable waste for grocery items such as rice, canned goods and instant noodles. Read More: MMDA recyclable recycle groceries Recyclable Mo Palit Grocery Ko Mobile Materials Recovery Facility and Community Based Takakura Composting multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/06/10/21/global-plastics-production-falls-for-first-time-since-2008/life/06/10/21/tingnan-wedding-proposal-na-may-kasamang-marry-me-bookshelves/sports/06/10/21/jordi-gomez-de-liano-commits-to-ust-report/news/06/10/21/duterte-baselines-law-china-west-philippine-sea/news/06/10/21/justices-donate-to-community-pantries-to-mark-supreme-courts-120th-anniversary