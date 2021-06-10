MULTIMEDIA

Recyclables for groceries

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents have their recyclable materials weighed during the launch of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Mobile Materials Recovery Facility and Community Based Takakura Composting at the covered court of Barangay Sto. Rosario Kanluran in the municipality of Pateros on Thursday. The event dubbed as “Recyclable Mo, Palit Grocery Ko” gives residents the chance to trade their recyclable waste for grocery items such as rice, canned goods and instant noodles.