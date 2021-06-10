Home > News MULTIMEDIA Back to classroom learning Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2021 08:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Medical students perform a clinical skills exercise on an electronic dummy during a face-to-face class at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Thursday. The university started its limited face-to-face classes after the government allowed the resumption of hands-on training and laboratory classes in campuses while observing health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. PH logs 7,485 add'l COVID-19 cases, highest in June Metro Manila Plus may shift to 'ordinary GCQ' next week: Palace Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 students face-to-face classes UST medical students multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/06/11/21/it-was-overwhelming-10-year-old-pinoy-recalls-successful-americas-got-talent-audition/video/news/06/11/21/duterte-malacanang-kieth-absalon/sports/06/11/21/pacquiao-to-fly-to-los-angeles-to-train-at-wild-card-before-sona/news/06/11/21/pdea-to-wait-for-solgens-move-on-cas-orders-to-remove-solons-name-from-narco-list/overseas/06/11/21/partial-eclipse-sweeps-over-northern-hemisphere