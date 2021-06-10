Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Back to classroom learning

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2021 08:59 PM

Back to classroom learning

Medical students perform a clinical skills exercise on an electronic dummy during a face-to-face class at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Thursday. The university started its limited face-to-face classes after the government allowed the resumption of hands-on training and laboratory classes in campuses while observing health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   students   face-to-face classes   UST   medical students   multimedia   multimedia photos  