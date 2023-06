NAIA hit by power outage anew

MULTIMEDIA

Power outage hits NAIA again

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A security guard looks on as travelers line up line up at airline counters to process travel documents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday, hours after it was again hit by a power interruption. The outage, which lasted for around 30 minutes, comes after the hours-long interruption on Labor Day and New Year’s Day.