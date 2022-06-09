Home  >  News

UP employees, vendors appeal for job security

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2022 02:13 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2022 02:44 PM

UP workers push for job security

Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and associations of vendors in the university hold a protest in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups made an appeal to the UP administration to retain their services, citing lack of employment opportunities amid the economic downturn. 

