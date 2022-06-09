UP workers push for job security

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP employees, vendors appeal for job security Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 09 2022 02:13 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2022 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and associations of vendors in the university hold a protest in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups made an appeal to the UP administration to retain their services, citing lack of employment opportunities amid the economic downturn. Read More: UP University of the Philippines All UP Academic Employees Union vendors association UP Manininda protest job security /news/06/09/22/factory-worker-patay-nang-makain-umano-ng-gilingan/business/06/09/22/next-admin-dapat-bantayan-ang-importasyon-ng-karne/entertainment/06/09/22/jane-de-leon-joshua-garcia-in-middle-east-for-independence-day/sports/06/09/22/mobile-legends-ph-to-gun-for-back-to-back-titles-in-msc-2022/sports/06/09/22/with-campaign-done-ue-coach-cheers-for-nu-to-sweep