Long lines for commuters along EDSA

EDSA commuters wait in line to go home
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 09 2022 09:46 PM

Commuters wait for a ride along EDSA southbound as buses pass by in Makati City on Thursday. Sen. Grace Poe on the same day said she would refile her bill that would encourage people to walk more instead of frequently using transportation, amid soaring prices of basic petroleum products and commodities.

Poe pushes for 'walkable' Metro Manila, urban areas amid oil price hikes

'Libreng sakay' forever? Not long-term transport solution, says commuters' group