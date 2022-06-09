Long lines for commuters along EDSA

MULTIMEDIA

EDSA commuters wait in line to go home

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Commuters wait for a ride along EDSA southbound as buses pass by in Makati City on Thursday. Sen. Grace Poe on the same day said she would refile her bill that would encourage people to walk more instead of frequently using transportation, amid soaring prices of basic petroleum products and commodities.