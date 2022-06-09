Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disaster preparedness for students ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 09 2022 12:04 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2022 12:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pupils and teachers participate in the 2022 Quarterly Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill at Aurora Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Malate, Manila on Thursday. The quarterly drill aims to raise awareness and strengthen disaster preparedness of students during earthquakes. Read More: earthquake drill elementary school Aurora Quezon Elementary School /entertainment/06/09/22/due-to-popular-demand-westlife-adds-2nd-show-in-manila/overseas/06/09/22/conspiracy-theories-cloud-push-for-pandemic-treaty/sports/06/09/22/alex-eala-powers-through-to-w25-madrid-2nd-round/sports/06/09/22/celtics-dominate-in-fourth-to-crush-warriors-in-game-3/video/news/06/09/22/group-slams-plan-to-bar-illegal-rallyists-on-marcos-inauguration