Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Disaster preparedness for students

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2022 12:04 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2022 12:08 PM

Disaster preparedness for students

Pupils and teachers participate in the 2022 Quarterly Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill at Aurora Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Malate, Manila on Thursday. The quarterly drill aims to raise awareness and strengthen disaster preparedness of students during earthquakes. 

Read More:  earthquake drill   elementary school   Aurora Quezon Elementary School  