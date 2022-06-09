Home  >  News

Activists, land reform beneficiaries arrested in Tarlac

Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2022 08:00 PM

Activists, farmers arrested over disputed land

Police in Concepcion, Tarlac arrest some 87 people on Thursday after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers cultivated a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The farmers, who are Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program beneficiaries, say they have been tilling the land for the past 27 years and are waiting for their official installation this month as previously promised by Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary John Lana. 

