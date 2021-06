MULTIMEDIA

Marikina temporarily suspends first dose vaccination due to limited supply

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Marikina Sports Complex accommodate a limited number of people for their second dose on Wednesday due to low supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Marikina City. A number of LGUs temporarily suspended the administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as they await for fresh supply from the national government.