Different priority groups vaccinated in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila City residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the President Sergio Osmeña High School in Tondo, on Wednesday. The city government of Manila allocated 900 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine to the venue for its mass vaccination program.