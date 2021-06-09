Home  >  News

Different priority groups vaccinated in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2021 06:25 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2021 09:25 PM

Manila City residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the President Sergio Osmeña High School in Tondo, on Wednesday. The city government of Manila allocated 900 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine to the venue for its mass vaccination program.

 

