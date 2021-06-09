Home > News MULTIMEDIA Different priority groups vaccinated in Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 09 2021 06:25 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2021 09:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila City residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the President Sergio Osmeña High School in Tondo, on Wednesday. The city government of Manila allocated 900 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine to the venue for its mass vaccination program. PH posts 5,462 more COVID-19 infections, 126 add'l deaths Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac Manila A4 priority group Manila City Manila City COVID-19 vaccination Manila City COVID-19 vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/09/21/covid-19-cases-sa-calabarzon-unti-unti-nang-bumababa-regional-doh/news/06/09/21/total-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-rise-to-19933-with-11-new-cases/news/06/09/21/barangay-chairman-sa-lipa-city-patay-sa-pamamaril/news/06/09/21/1sambayan-refine-guidelines-group-2022-elections/sports/06/09/21/pacquiao-vs-spence-is-history-in-the-making-says-thurman