MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 jab house call

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A medical worker transfers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine before inoculating Regina Vidal Agbulos, 64, a bed-ridden patient, in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines has fully vaccinated more than 1.6 million individuals against COVID-19 out of its target of around 58 million to achieve herd immunity as the government ramps up its inoculation drive marred by shortages and delays.