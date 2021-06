MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up Aguinaldo

Workers spruce up the Emilio Aguinaldo monument in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday, in preparation for the 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence on June 12, 2021. The theme for this year's celebration is "Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan."