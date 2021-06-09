MULTIMEDIA

AFP chief Sobejana flies to Pag-asa Island

Handout, Armed Forces of the Philippines via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana walks beside Naval Station Emilio Liwanag Commanding Officer Rey Tibay during a visit to the Philippines-claimed Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea on Monday. The visit came after recent diplomatic protests made by the Philippines over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of "Chinese maritime militia" vessels inside its exclusive economic zone and near its occupied islands. The photo was released for publication Wednesday.