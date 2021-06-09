Home > News MULTIMEDIA AFP chief Sobejana flies to Pag-asa Island Handout, Armed Forces of the Philippines via Reuters Posted at Jun 09 2021 07:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana walks beside Naval Station Emilio Liwanag Commanding Officer Rey Tibay during a visit to the Philippines-claimed Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea on Monday. The visit came after recent diplomatic protests made by the Philippines over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of "Chinese maritime militia" vessels inside its exclusive economic zone and near its occupied islands. The photo was released for publication Wednesday. AFP chief Sobejana visits Pag-asa island in West Philippine Sea Read More: Cirilito Sobejana West Philippine Sea Pag-asa Island Armed Forces of the Philippines South China Sea multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/09/21/police-station-sa-aklan-ni-lockdown-matapos-magpositibo-sa-covid-19-ang-15-pulis/video/news/06/09/21/doh-7-iginiit-na-pareho-ang-kanilang-travel-protocol-sa-iatf/news/06/09/21/umanoy-lider-ng-gun-for-hire-group-sa-batangas-arestado/news/06/09/21/duterte-arroyo-celebrate-ph-china-relations-west-philippine-sea-dispute/news/06/09/21/covid-19-cases-sa-calabarzon-unti-unti-nang-bumababa-regional-doh