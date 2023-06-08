MULTIMEDIA

Promoting PH-China relations

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, answers questions as Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian looks on during the awarding ceremonies for the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) at the Manila Hotel in Manila on Thursday. The APPCU recognizes efforts by individuals in strengthening ties between the Philippines and China even as the two remain at odds over the West Philippine Sea amid the latter’s incursions on Philippine territory, claiming almost the entirety of the South China Sea.