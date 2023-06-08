Home > News MULTIMEDIA Promoting PH-China relations Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, answers questions as Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian looks on during the awarding ceremonies for the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) at the Manila Hotel in Manila on Thursday. The APPCU recognizes efforts by individuals in strengthening ties between the Philippines and China even as the two remain at odds over the West Philippine Sea amid the latter’s incursions on Philippine territory, claiming almost the entirety of the South China Sea. Ex-President Duterte skips awards promoting 'PH-China understanding' Chinese Embassy says ambassador 'misquoted' on OFWs in Taiwan Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. BBM Huang Xilian PH-China relations APPCU Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding West Philippine Sea /news/06/08/23/albay-town-to-evacuate-residents-amid-mayon-unrest/video/news/06/08/23/phivolcs-recommends-immediate-evacuation-from-mayon-danger-zone/news/06/08/23/marcos-jr-denies-ph-policy-shift-away-from-china/video/entertainment/06/08/23/cattleya-killer-una-sa-prime-video-sa-ph-malaysia/video/entertainment/06/08/23/opm-stars-idadaan-sa-harana-ang-pagtulong-sa-ph-air-force