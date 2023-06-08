Mandaluyong holds earthquake drill

MULTIMEDIA

Mandaluyong simulates post-earthquake rescue

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Rescuers carry a mock victim during the 2nd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) at the Greenfield District in Mandaluyong City, Thursday. The drill, which was organized by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) together with other government agencies, aims to raise awareness and increase readiness among the public in the event of a potential earthquake.