Group calls for justice for Mindoro oil spill victims

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Protect Verde Island Passage (VIP), a network of sectoral representatives, communities, and environmental advocates, hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City to mark the 100th day of the Mindoro oil spill incident, coinciding with World Oceans Days on Thursday. The group urged DENR Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga to take the necessary steps in designating the Verde Island Passage as a protected area.