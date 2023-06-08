Getting ready for a big quake

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Earthquake preparedness for pre-schoolers Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pinyahan Elementary School students and their teachers practice their ‘duck, cover, and hold’ positions as part of the school’s evacuation procedures during the 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill in Quezon City on Thursday. The simultaneous earthquake drill aims to strengthen the readiness of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRM) and the public to respond to strong earthquakes. Read More: 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill Pinyahan Elementray School earthquake drill NSED /business/06/08/23/maharlika-p500-billion-capital-funding-bigger-than-bsps-prof/sports/06/08/23/nuggets-take-2-1-nba-finals-series-lead-with-109-94-win/life/06/08/23/new-eats-summit-ridge-tagaytay-updates-restaurant-menu/news/06/08/23/marcos-to-new-envoys-we-only-side-with-ph-not-us-or-china/life/06/08/23/powerhouse-cast-unveiled-for-rama-hari-restaging