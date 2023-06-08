Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Earthquake preparedness for pre-schoolers

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:36 AM

Getting ready for a big quake

Pinyahan Elementary School students and their teachers practice their ‘duck, cover, and hold’ positions as part of the school’s evacuation procedures during the 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill in Quezon City on Thursday. The simultaneous earthquake drill aims to strengthen the readiness of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRM) and the public to respond to strong earthquakes. 

Read More:  2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill   Pinyahan Elementray School   earthquake drill   NSED  