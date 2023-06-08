Getting ready for a big quake

MULTIMEDIA

Earthquake preparedness for pre-schoolers

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Pinyahan Elementary School students and their teachers practice their ‘duck, cover, and hold’ positions as part of the school’s evacuation procedures during the 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill in Quezon City on Thursday. The simultaneous earthquake drill aims to strengthen the readiness of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRM) and the public to respond to strong earthquakes.