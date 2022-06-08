Training for disasters

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP Manila launches Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health Center George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2022 01:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Guests try out the XVR Software, a training simulator that mimics various disaster situations, during the launching of the University of the Philippines Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health Center (UPM DRRM-H) on Wednesday. The center seeks to conduct training and seminars that will prepare responders and ordinary citizens in disaster preparedness through state-of-the-art facilities. Read More: University of the Philippines Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management UPM DRRMH disaster management disaster risk reduction disaster XVR Software /news/06/08/22/bulusan-evacuees-nagsimula-nang-mag-uwian/sports/06/08/22/inoue-unleashed-hardest-punch-ive-ever-been-hit-with-donaire/life/06/08/22/japanese-manga-one-piece-heads-into-final-chapter/overseas/06/08/22/indonesians-face-cooking-oil-crisis/business/06/08/22/india-hikes-interest-rates-to-fight-inflation