Training for disasters

UP Manila launches Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health Center

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Guests try out the XVR Software, a training simulator that mimics various disaster situations, during the launching of the University of the Philippines Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health Center (UPM DRRM-H) on Wednesday. The center seeks to conduct training and seminars that will prepare responders and ordinary citizens in disaster preparedness through state-of-the-art facilities.