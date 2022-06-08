Home  >  News

UP Manila launches Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health Center

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2022 01:45 PM

Training for disasters

Guests try out the XVR Software, a training simulator that mimics various disaster situations, during the launching of the University of the Philippines Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health Center (UPM DRRM-H) on Wednesday. The center seeks to conduct training and seminars that will prepare responders and ordinary citizens in disaster preparedness through state-of-the-art facilities. 

