Halalan 2022 candidates submit SOCE

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022 candidates beat SOCE submission deadline at Comelec

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Representatives from various party lists and senatorial candidates in the May 9 elections file their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) at the Commission on Elections on Wednesday, the last day for them to comply with the requirement. All candidates are required to submit a “full, true and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures” 30 days after the election.