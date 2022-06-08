Halalan 2022 candidates submit SOCE

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Halalan 2022 candidates beat SOCE submission deadline at Comelec ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2022 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Representatives from various party lists and senatorial candidates in the May 9 elections file their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) at the Commission on Elections on Wednesday, the last day for them to comply with the requirement. All candidates are required to submit a “full, true and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures” 30 days after the election. Comelec reminds Halalan 2022 candidates: SOCE deadline on June 8, no extension Read More: SOCE Statement of Contribution and Expenditures Comelec Halalan 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections elections elections 2022 /business/06/08/22/ilang-klase-ng-gulay-may-p20-taas-presyo-sa-ilang-palengke/news/06/08/22/teachers-group-asks-marcos-for-significant-pay-hike/news/06/08/22/bulusan-evacuees-nagsimula-nang-mag-uwian/sports/06/08/22/inoue-unleashed-hardest-punch-ive-ever-been-hit-with-donaire/life/06/08/22/japanese-manga-one-piece-heads-into-final-chapter