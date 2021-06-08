Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ocean is life

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2021 12:07 PM

Ocean is life

A fisherman looks for the best spot to collect seashells at Manila Bay near Baseco Compound in Manila on Tuesday. Rising sea levels due to climate change are threatening lives and livelihood in low-lying and coastal communities around the world, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). 

“Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” is the theme for the World Oceans Day 2021, which is celebrated annually on June 8. 

Read More:  World Oceans Day   Baseco   Manila   livelihood   climate change  