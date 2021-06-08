MULTIMEDIA

Ocean is life

A fisherman looks for the best spot to collect seashells at Manila Bay near Baseco Compound in Manila on Tuesday. Rising sea levels due to climate change are threatening lives and livelihood in low-lying and coastal communities around the world, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” is the theme for the World Oceans Day 2021, which is celebrated annually on June 8.