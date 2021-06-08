Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for COVID-19 vaccine in Binondo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2021 04:43 PM

Waiting for COVID-19 vaccine in Binondo

 

Economic frontliners line up inside the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila during the rollout of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for the A4 category priority group on Tuesday. The city of Manila have designated four (4) malls in the city as vaccination sites and allotted each with 750 doses of the Russian vaccine.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   Sputnik V   A4 category   economic frontliners   Manila   multimedia   multimedia photos  