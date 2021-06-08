MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for COVID-19 vaccine in Binondo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Economic frontliners line up inside the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila during the rollout of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for the A4 category priority group on Tuesday. The city of Manila have designated four (4) malls in the city as vaccination sites and allotted each with 750 doses of the Russian vaccine.