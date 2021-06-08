MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rain slows down COVID-19 vaccine drive in Caloocan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A heavy downpour slows down a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Baesa Elementary School in Caloocan City on Tuesday as the city begins to accept people under the A4 category for their first vaccine dose.

Government data on Tuesday showed the Philippines has administered more than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the start of its inoculation program.