Home > News MULTIMEDIA Heavy rain slows down COVID-19 vaccine drive in Caloocan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2021 05:56 PM | Updated as of Jun 08 2021 07:03 PM A heavy downpour slows down a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Baesa Elementary School in Caloocan City on Tuesday as the city begins to accept people under the A4 category for their first vaccine dose. Government data on Tuesday showed the Philippines has administered more than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the start of its inoculation program. Over 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Philippines Private sector welcomes vaccination of economic, gov't frontliners