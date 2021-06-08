MULTIMEDIA

CHR urged to stand up for fisherfolk

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Fisherfolk and environment advocates stage a picket at the Commission on Human Rights Headquarters in Quezon City to call on the commission to stand up for fishing communities heavily affected by climate polluting firms to mark World Oceans Day on Tuesday. The group led by Pangisda urged the CHR to issue an update on a petition on filed in 2015 which seeks to hold liable fossil fuel manufacturers, cement companies and other entities contributing to climate change.

