Vog-enveloped fishing in Laurel, Batangas

MULTIMEDIA

Fishing amid the vog

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A person continues fishing in Laurel, Batangas on Wednesday even as Taal Volcano releases volcanic smog due to increased activity. Phivolcs earlier advised residents to remain at home or wear protective masks when going outdoors as a precaution as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1.