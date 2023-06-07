Home > News MULTIMEDIA Exercising by Mayon Charism Sayat, AFP Posted at Jun 07 2023 05:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents exercise as Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recently raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 2 amid increased rockfall from the volcano's summit lava dome, indicating aseismic growth. Mayon Volcano status raised to Alert Level 2 'Don't go near Mayon crater', official urges farmers Read More: Mayon Mayon volcano Alert Level 2 Phivolc /sports/06/07/23/de-guzman-pens-touching-tribute-to-newly-wed-bagunas/news/06/07/23/chedeng-intensifies-further-as-it-moves-over-philippine-sea/news/06/07/23/herbert-bautistas-appeal-to-junk-graft-case-denied/sports/06/07/23/alyssa-bertolano-turns-pro-signs-with-gerflor-defenders/entertainment/06/07/23/look-karel-marquez-welcomes-fourth-child