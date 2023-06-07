Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Exercising by Mayon

Charism Sayat, AFP

Posted at Jun 07 2023 05:15 PM

Exercising by Mayon

Residents exercise as Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recently raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 2 amid increased rockfall from the volcano's summit lava dome, indicating aseismic growth. 

Read More:  Mayon   Mayon volcano   Alert Level 2   Phivolc  