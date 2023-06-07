MULTIMEDIA

Exercising by Mayon

Charism Sayat, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents exercise as Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recently raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 2 amid increased rockfall from the volcano's summit lava dome, indicating aseismic growth.