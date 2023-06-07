Home  >  News

DOE inaugurates e-buses to lessen fossil-fuel dependence

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2023 03:09 PM

DOE inaugurates agency’s e-buses

Employees ride an electric bus as the Department of Energy’s inaugurates its e-bus and charging station at the agency’s headquarters in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City on Wednesday. DOE’s initiative aims to lessen its dependence on fossil-fuel. 

