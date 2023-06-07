DOE inaugurates agency’s e-buses

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOE inaugurates e-buses to lessen fossil-fuel dependence Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2023 03:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Employees ride an electric bus as the Department of Energy’s inaugurates its e-bus and charging station at the agency’s headquarters in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City on Wednesday. DOE’s initiative aims to lessen its dependence on fossil-fuel. Read More: Department of Energy e-bus charging station /life/06/07/23/big-bad-wolf-is-returning-to-manila-what-to-expect/sports/06/07/23/otom-claims-3rd-gold-as-team-ph-raises-haul-to-21/news/06/07/23/doj-says-ltfrb-has-no-power-to-impound-colorum-vehicles/sports/06/07/23/after-committing-to-pro-team-jerry-yee-released-by-adamson/sports/06/07/23/over-1400-swimmers-expected-in-asian-age-group-tilt