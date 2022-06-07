Some jeepney drivers ply routes only during morning

Home > News MULTIMEDIA High fuel costs force some jeepney drivers to go out only during morning George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2022 09:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jeepney drivers hang around their rented garage in San Andres, Manila on Tuesday, hours after fuel saw another substantial price increase. A planned “tigil pasada” protest by some drivers was scrapped but rising fuel costs have forced them to ply their routes only during the morning rush hour to earn enough money for food. ALAMIN: Saan puwedeng bumili ng mas murang gasolina Read More: gas fuel increase price increase jeepney jeepney driver jeep oil increase fuel price increase /spotlight/06/07/22/sanctions-not-the-best-way-to-stop-ukraine-russia-war-peace-advocate/business/06/07/22/eu-agrees-single-charger-standard-in-blow-to-apple/news/06/07/22/should-duterte-veto-vape-bill/news/06/07/22/travel-history-ng-3-pang-kaso-ng-omicron-ba5-tinutukoy/sports/06/07/22/inoue-outguns-donaire-stops-filipino-flash-in-2-rounds