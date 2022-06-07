Some jeepney drivers ply routes only during morning

MULTIMEDIA

High fuel costs force some jeepney drivers to go out only during morning

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers hang around their rented garage in San Andres, Manila on Tuesday, hours after fuel saw another substantial price increase. A planned “tigil pasada” protest by some drivers was scrapped but rising fuel costs have forced them to ply their routes only during the morning rush hour to earn enough money for food.