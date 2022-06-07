MULTIMEDIA

Soaring oil prices ignite more protests

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers and youth call out the Duterte administration for allegedly failing to implement oil price control measures during a protest at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Tuesday, amid another round of oil price hikes. Diesel prices increased by up to P6.70 per liter and gasoline prices rose up to P2.80 per liter, after the European Union announced the partial ban of Russian oil imports and increased consumption in the United States and China.