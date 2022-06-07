Kawit prepares for 124th Independence Day celebration

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up for 124th Independence Day celebration ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2022 02:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers from the Emilio Aguinaldo Museum clean the Aguinaldo monument in Kawit, Cavite on Tuesday. The country is celebrating the 124th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain on June 12. Read More: 124th Independence Day Emilio Aguinaldo Museum Aguinaldo Monument Kawit Cavite /sports/06/07/22/uaap-nu-on-cusp-of-clinching-outright-finals-berth/news/06/07/22/philippines-detects-3-more-cases-of-omicron-ba5/entertainment/06/07/22/jake-ejercito-inaming-kinabahan-sa-a-family-affair/news/06/07/22/drive-thru-covid-vax-site-sa-quirino-grandstand-binaklas-na/sports/06/07/22/sea-games-players-to-suit-up-vs-thailand-japan-in-friendlies