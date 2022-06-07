Home  >  News

Cleaning up for 124th Independence Day celebration

Posted at Jun 07 2022 02:27 PM

Kawit prepares for 124th Independence Day celebration

Workers from the Emilio Aguinaldo Museum clean the Aguinaldo monument in Kawit, Cavite on Tuesday. The country is celebrating the 124th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain on June 12. 

