Collecting plastic bottles for food

Boy collects plastic bottles to buy food

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2022 03:43 PM

A boy sorts discarded plastic bottles, which he would sell to a junk shop to hopefully earn P50-100 for him buy food for the day, at NIA Road, Quezon City on Tuesday. With the unprecedented rise in oil prices, the poor and marginalized are hit the hardest as prices of basic items including food also soar.

