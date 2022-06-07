Collecting plastic bottles for food

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Boy collects plastic bottles to buy food Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2022 03:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A boy sorts discarded plastic bottles, which he would sell to a junk shop to hopefully earn P50-100 for him buy food for the day, at NIA Road, Quezon City on Tuesday. With the unprecedented rise in oil prices, the poor and marginalized are hit the hardest as prices of basic items including food also soar. Mga gasolinahan dinagsa muli dahil sa panibagong oil price hike Marcos pick for agriculture chief ‘vital’ in addressing inflation: solon Ilang brand ng gatas, sardinas, mantika magtataas-presyo: supermarket owners Read More: wastepicking plastic bottles Quezon City poor poverty /news/06/07/22/marcos-spent-p623m-for-polls-reports-no-personal-funds-used/sports/06/07/22/mma-olsim-proves-shes-more-than-a-striker-in-win/life/06/07/22/what-qualities-should-mister-international-ph-have/news/06/07/22/pagkamatay-ng-isang-lalaki-hinihilang-dahil-sa-tuklaw-ng-ahas/news/06/07/22/mga-bakwit-sa-pag-alboroto-ng-bulusan-pauuwiin-na