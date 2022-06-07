Home  >  News

Resolution on Hacienda Tinang land distribution sought

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2022 04:54 PM

Agrarian reform beneficiaries file complaint at DAR

Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) under the Makisama Tinang picket in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for the distribution of their land in Barangay Tinang, Concepcion, Tarlac and issuance of individual Certificate of Land Ownership Award. The group filed a complaint at the DAR after an alleged validation survey of ARBs supposedly favored bogus members of a cooperative with ties to a political family in Tarlac.


 

