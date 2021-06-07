Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH youth groups condemn Chinese intrusion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 02:28 PM

PH youth groups condemn Chinese intrusion

Members of different youth groups hold a protest condemning Chinese intrusion in the West Philippine Sea, outside the Chinese Consulate office on Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati City on Monday. The group urged the government to defend our sovereignty days ahead the celebration of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day. 

Read More:  West Philippine Sea   Philippine sovereignty   South China Sea   Chinese intrusion   China   Chinese incursions   China Philippines   China Philippine relations   Chinese Embassy  