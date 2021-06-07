Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila inaugurates city's first Islamic Cemetery Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2021 02:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Muslim Affairs Chief Dir. Shey Sakaluran Mohammad (left) welcomes guests as they arrive for the inauguration of the Manila Islamic Cemetery located inside the South Cemetery on Monday. The cemetery, designed with a mosque, will serve as an exclusive ground for the interment and transfer of remains of Manila’s deceased Muslim residents. Read More: Manila Islamic Cemetery Manila Muslim Cemetery Manila South cemetery Manila Muslim Affairs Chief Dir. Shey Sakaluran Mohammad /overseas/06/07/21/nigeria-orders-broadcasters-to-delete-unpatriotic-twitter/news/06/07/21/p136-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-davao-city/news/06/07/21/over-2-million-pfizer-vaccines-to-arrive-in-ph-this-week-galvez/news/06/07/21/duterte-tells-pinoys-go-back-for-2nd-covid-19-vaccine-dose/video/business/06/07/21/ph-shares-slip-on-profit-taking-foreign-selling