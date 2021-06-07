MULTIMEDIA

Manila inaugurates city's first Islamic Cemetery

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Manila Muslim Affairs Chief Dir. Shey Sakaluran Mohammad (left) welcomes guests as they arrive for the inauguration of the Manila Islamic Cemetery located inside the South Cemetery on Monday. The cemetery, designed with a mosque, will serve as an exclusive ground for the interment and transfer of remains of Manila’s deceased Muslim residents.

