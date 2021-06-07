Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila inaugurates city's first Islamic Cemetery

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 02:29 PM

Manila inaugurates city's first Islamic Cemetery

Manila Muslim Affairs Chief Dir. Shey Sakaluran Mohammad (left) welcomes guests as they arrive for the inauguration of the Manila Islamic Cemetery located inside the South Cemetery on Monday. The cemetery, designed with a mosque, will serve as an exclusive ground for the interment and transfer of remains of Manila’s deceased Muslim residents. 
 

Read More:  Manila Islamic Cemetery   Manila Muslim Cemetery   Manila South cemetery   Manila Muslim Affairs Chief Dir. Shey Sakaluran Mohammad  