Vaccination against COVID-19 of economic frontliners

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers receive their first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot during a 'symbolic' vaccination at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Monday, marking the start of vaccination of people under the A4 category. The vaccination of 'economic frontliners' aims to jumpstart the safe reopening of the country's economy.