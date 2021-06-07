Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccination against COVID-19 of economic frontliners Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2021 02:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers receive their first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot during a 'symbolic' vaccination at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Monday, marking the start of vaccination of people under the A4 category. The vaccination of 'economic frontliners' aims to jumpstart the safe reopening of the country's economy. Duterte sees 'light at end of tunnel' as essential workers start getting COVID-19 vaccines Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac A4 category economic frontliners multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/07/21/nigeria-orders-broadcasters-to-delete-unpatriotic-twitter/news/06/07/21/p136-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-davao-city/news/06/07/21/over-2-million-pfizer-vaccines-to-arrive-in-ph-this-week-galvez/news/06/07/21/duterte-tells-pinoys-go-back-for-2nd-covid-19-vaccine-dose/video/business/06/07/21/ph-shares-slip-on-profit-taking-foreign-selling