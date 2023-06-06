Tinang 83 push admin charges vs Concepcion police

MULTIMEDIA

Tinang 83 attends clarificatory hearing in Ombudsman

Members of the Tinang 83, a group of farmers and advocates arrested in Hacienda Tinang in Capas, Tarlac while conducting “bungkalan” or a cultivation activity on June 9, 2022, show their case documents before entering the Office of the Ombudsman compound to attend a clarificatory hearing in Quezon City on Tuesday. The proceeding was called to determine probable cause in relation to the charges filed by the Tinang 83 last July 26 against more than 30 police personnel of the Concepcion police.