Thunderstorms inundate parts of Metro Manila
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 06 2023 08:28 PM

People cross floodwaters brought by localized thunderstorms along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said newly developed Tropical Depression Chedeng is expected to stay away from the country's landmass and unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the next few days but is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon.

Almost stationary 'Chedeng' intensifies slightly over Philippine Sea