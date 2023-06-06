PCG, JCG, USCG hold trilateral maritime drills

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH, Japan, and US coast guards hold trilateral maritime drills off Mariveles Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2023 06:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) conduct trilateral maritime exercises for the first time off the coast of Mariveles, Bataan on Tuesday. The trilateral agreement between the coast guard agencies aims to enhance each of their capabilities and interoperability in securing the Indo-Pacific region. PH, US, Japan kick off trilateral maritime exercises Coast guard tiniyak na malaking tulong ang planong trilateral drills Read More: Philippine Coast Guard Japan Coast Guard US Coast Guard trilateral agreement maritime drills Mariveles Bataan Indo-Pacific Region /news/06/06/23/ph-losing-war-vs-single-use-plastics-denr-chief-says/news/06/06/23/marcos-names-suharto-mangudadatu-as-new-tesda-director-general/news/06/06/23/villanueva-sogie-bill-not-priority-measure/entertainment/06/06/23/donny-pangilinan-drops-teaser-of-esports-themed-film/news/06/06/23/pnp-city-director-ng-angeles-sinibak-sa-pwesto