PCG, JCG, USCG hold trilateral maritime drills

MULTIMEDIA

PH, Japan, and US coast guards hold trilateral maritime drills off Mariveles

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) conduct trilateral maritime exercises for the first time off the coast of Mariveles, Bataan on Tuesday. The trilateral agreement between the coast guard agencies aims to enhance each of their capabilities and interoperability in securing the Indo-Pacific region.