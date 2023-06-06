Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA implements 'recyclables for groceries' in Bangkal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2023 10:51 AM | Updated as of Jun 06 2023 10:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents line up with their rubbish as they participate in a ‘Recyclables for Groceries’ scheme during Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) "Bayanihan sa Barangay" along Evangelista St. in Bangkal, Makati on Tuesday. Communities are encouraged to segregate their trash to address increasing waste generation in Metro Manila. Read More: MMDA Bayanihan sa Barangay ‘Recyclables for Groceries’ waste recycling garbage /business/06/06/23/solon-expects-bsp-to-pause-interest-rate-hikes-flags-onion-price/entertainment/06/06/23/belle-mariano-excited-for-first-live-solo-major-concert/entertainment/06/06/23/ex-idol-ph-contestant-misha-drops-mv-for-damdamin/sports/06/06/23/dwight-ramos-signs-extension-with-levanga-hokkaido/entertainment/06/06/23/hero-angeles-marks-19-years-in-showbiz-thanks-abs-cbn