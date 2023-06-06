MULTIMEDIA

MMDA implements 'recyclables for groceries' in Bangkal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents line up with their rubbish as they participate in a ‘Recyclables for Groceries’ scheme during Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) "Bayanihan sa Barangay" along Evangelista St. in Bangkal, Makati on Tuesday. Communities are encouraged to segregate their trash to address increasing waste generation in Metro Manila.