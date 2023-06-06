Home  >  News

MMDA implements 'recyclables for groceries' in Bangkal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2023 10:51 AM | Updated as of Jun 06 2023 10:53 AM

Residents line up with their rubbish as they participate in a ‘Recyclables for Groceries’ scheme during Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) "Bayanihan sa Barangay" along Evangelista St. in Bangkal, Makati on Tuesday. Communities are encouraged to segregate their trash to address increasing waste generation in Metro Manila. 

