Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Nurses' Week Celebration at St. Luke’s

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2022 04:31 PM

Special gifts on Nurses' Week

Staff nurses claim their gifts and participate in different activities during the Nurses’ Week celebration at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City on Monday. The annual event aims to recognize and express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its nurses, amid reports of skilled health workers in other private hospitals opting to work for public hospitals or overseas for better pay and incentives.

Read More:  Nurses Week   St. Luke’s Global City   nurses   incentives   nurse  