Special gifts on Nurses' Week

Nurses' Week Celebration at St. Luke’s

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Staff nurses claim their gifts and participate in different activities during the Nurses’ Week celebration at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City on Monday. The annual event aims to recognize and express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its nurses, amid reports of skilled health workers in other private hospitals opting to work for public hospitals or overseas for better pay and incentives.