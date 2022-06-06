Special gifts on Nurses' Week

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Nurses' Week Celebration at St. Luke’s Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2022 04:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Staff nurses claim their gifts and participate in different activities during the Nurses’ Week celebration at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City on Monday. The annual event aims to recognize and express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its nurses, amid reports of skilled health workers in other private hospitals opting to work for public hospitals or overseas for better pay and incentives. Ilang pribadong ospital, problemado sa bilang ng mga nars Read More: Nurses Week St. Luke’s Global City nurses incentives nurse /news/06/06/22/in-pictures-runup-to-the-queens-platinum-jubilee-pageant/sports/06/06/22/italian-embassy-to-bring-inter-milan-to-ph/news/06/06/22/outgoing-senators-start-emptying-offices/overseas/06/06/22/indonesia-ferry-sinking-death-toll-rises-to-19/overseas/06/06/22/china-warns-australia-after-jet-interception