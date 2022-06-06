Ash covers villages in Sorsogon

MULTIMEDIA

Ash from Bulusan eruption covers villages in Sorsogon

Charism Sayat, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A resident sweeps off ash from the roof of their house in Juban town, Sorsogon on Monday, a day after the eruption of Bulusan volcano. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered villages while authorities warned of possible further steam-driven eruptions.