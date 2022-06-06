Ash covers villages in Sorsogon

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ash from Bulusan eruption covers villages in Sorsogon Charism Sayat, AFP Posted at Jun 06 2022 09:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident sweeps off ash from the roof of their house in Juban town, Sorsogon on Monday, a day after the eruption of Bulusan volcano. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered villages while authorities warned of possible further steam-driven eruptions. Hundreds flee homes due to Bulusan eruption, officials say Read More: Bulusan volcano eruption Sorsogon ash Juban Juban Sorsogon disaster Bulusan Volcano Mt. Bulusan Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption phreatic eruption ash fall ashfall regions regional news calamity natural calamity disaster natural disaster /video/business/06/06/22/ph-shares-slip-to-6716-ahead-of-inflation-data/video/news/06/06/22/sorsogon-villagers-evacuate-due-to-bulusan-eruption/video/news/06/06/22/duque-says-no-regrets-over-handling-of-pandemic-funds/news/06/06/22/suspek-sa-pamamaril-ng-pulis-sa-cebu-patay-matapos-manlaban/entertainment/06/06/22/sue-ramirez-recalls-1st-encounter-with-jodi-sta-maria