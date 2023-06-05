MULTIMEDIA
Gov't urged to stop reclamation projects in Manila Bay
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 05 2023 12:23 PM
Fishermen from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday, World Environment Day. The group urged the government to stop all reclamation, dredging projects and seabed quarrying in Manila Bay and other parts in the Philippines, citing its impact to the marine environment and livelihood.
