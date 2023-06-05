Comfort at NKTI

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comfort at National Kidney Institute Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 03:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Patients avail of services as the National Kidney and Transplant Institute offered free consultations on Monday, in observance of National Kidney Month. The running theme for the National Kidney Month 2023 is "Bato'y Alagaan Para sa Kinabukasan,” which focuses on the importance of renal health with kidney diseases often detected in its late stages. Read More: National Kidney and Transplant Institute NKTI National Kidney Month 2023: "Bato'y Alagaan Para sa Kinabukasan renal health kidney disease /entertainment/06/05/23/john-roa-weds-girlfriend-raina-eguia/overseas/06/05/23/13-of-japan-students-prone-to-depression-due-to-pandemic-study/business/06/05/23/citizens-may-take-action-on-maharlika-says-hontiveros/sports/06/05/23/seag-gold-medalists-take-part-in-asian-games-fun-run/entertainment/06/05/23/look-sarah-g-matteo-enjoy-break-in-thailand