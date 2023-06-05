Comfort at NKTI

MULTIMEDIA

Comfort at National Kidney Institute

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Patients avail of services as the National Kidney and Transplant Institute offered free consultations on Monday, in observance of National Kidney Month. The running theme for the National Kidney Month 2023 is "Bato'y Alagaan Para sa Kinabukasan,” which focuses on the importance of renal health with kidney diseases often detected in its late stages.