Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alert Level 1 in Bulusan Volcano after phreatic eruption Photo courtesy of Ruben Basilio Posted at Jun 05 2022 01:10 PM | Updated as of Jun 05 2022 01:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich grey plume at least 1 kilometer tall, in Sorsogon on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Bulusan Volcano’s alert level from Level 0 (Normal) to Alert Level 1 (Low-level Unrest) after a phreatic eruption was recorded at 10:37 a.m. with reported ashfall in Juban and Casiguran, Sorsogon. Phivolcs reports phreatic eruption at Bulusan Volcano Read More: phreatic eruption Bulusan Volcano Juban Sorsogon Phivolcs Alert Level 1 Bulusan Mt. Bulusan Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption Irosin Irosin Sorsogon Juban Sorsogon /news/06/05/22/doh-gustong-ituloy-ng-susunod-na-admin-ang-covid-policies/sports/06/05/22/tnts-mikey-williams-is-pba-rookie-of-the-year/news/06/05/22/ilang-residente-lumikas-kasunod-ng-bulusan-eruption/entertainment/06/05/22/angeline-quinto-balik-asap-matapos-manganak/news/06/05/22/ople-told-to-take-care-of-children-of-ofws-returning-migrant-workers