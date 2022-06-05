Phreatic eruption at Bulusan Volcano

MULTIMEDIA

Alert Level 1 in Bulusan Volcano after phreatic eruption

Photo courtesy of Ruben Basilio

Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich grey plume at least 1 kilometer tall, in Sorsogon on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Bulusan Volcano’s alert level from Level 0 (Normal) to Alert Level 1 (Low-level Unrest) after a phreatic eruption was recorded at 10:37 a.m. with reported ashfall in Juban and Casiguran, Sorsogon.