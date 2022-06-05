Fossil fuel-free by 2050

MULTIMEDIA

Climate advocates, bikers pedal for planet

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bike riders join climate activists travel from Quezon City to Marikina City as part of coordinated cycling events across 11 countries in Asia on Sunday, urging governments and corporations to save the planet from climate catastrophe. The campaigners called for a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels before 2050 and transition to clean energy, as a further increase in temperature would possibly cause extreme weather events like flooding, drought, and heat waves, among others.