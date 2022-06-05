Fossil fuel-free by 2050

MULTIMEDIA
Climate advocates, bikers pedal for planet
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 05 2022 11:14 AM | Updated as of Jun 05 2022 11:28 AM
Bike riders join climate activists travel from Quezon City to Marikina City as part of coordinated cycling events across 11 countries in Asia on Sunday, urging governments and corporations to save the planet from climate catastrophe. The campaigners called for a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels before 2050 and transition to clean energy, as a further increase in temperature would possibly cause extreme weather events like flooding, drought, and heat waves, among others.
