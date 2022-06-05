Disaster officers guide motorists after Bulusan eruption

MULTIMEDIA

Navigating ash covered roads in Juban, Sorsogon

Sharbyn Sayat, AFP

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers guide vehicles passing through the highway of Juban town, Sorsogon Province, after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday. Entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited and vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector must be exercised due to the possibility of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions according to Phivolcs.