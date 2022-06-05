Disaster officers guide motorists after Bulusan eruption

MULTIMEDIA
Navigating ash covered roads in Juban, Sorsogon
Sharbyn Sayat, AFP
Posted at Jun 05 2022 06:20 PM
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers guide vehicles passing through the highway of Juban town, Sorsogon Province, after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday. Entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited and vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector must be exercised due to the possibility of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions according to Phivolcs.
