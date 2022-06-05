After Bulusan’s eruption

MULTIMEDIA

Ashfall in Juban, Sorsogon

Sorsogon Provincial Information Office

Houses and other structures in Barangay Bacolod and Buraburan in Juban, Sorsogon are covered with ash after the phreatic or steam eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday morning. Motorists ad residents are advised to avoid the affected areas except for essential travel.