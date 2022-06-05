After Bulusan’s eruption

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ashfall in Juban, Sorsogon Sorsogon Provincial Information Office Posted at Jun 05 2022 04:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Houses and other structures in Barangay Bacolod and Buraburan in Juban, Sorsogon are covered with ash after the phreatic or steam eruption of Bulusan Volcano on Sunday morning. Motorists ad residents are advised to avoid the affected areas except for essential travel. Phivolcs reports phreatic eruption at Bulusan Volcano Read More: phreatic eruption Bulusan Volcano Juban Sorsogon ashfall Alert Level 1 /sports/06/05/22/nadal-wins-14th-french-open-and-record-extending-22nd-grand-slam-title/overseas/06/05/22/who-780-monkeypox-outbreak-cases/sports/06/05/22/castro-fuels-tnt-to-opening-day-win-against-magnolia/news/06/05/22/52-pamilya-inilikas-sa-paanan-ng-bulkang-bulusan/spotlight/06/05/22/libreng-sakay-forever-not-viable-says-commuters-group