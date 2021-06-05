MULTIMEDIA

Nasino mother celebrates activist's birthday in community pantry

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Marites Asis, mother of detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, celebrates her daughter’s 24th birthday supporting the Bacood Community Pantry in Santa Mesa, Manila on Saturday. Asis gathered donations from friends and said that if her daughter weren’t detained, she would be one of the organizers of community pantries in the city.