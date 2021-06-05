MULTIMEDIA

Collecting trash on World Environment Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children collect garbage near the mouth of the Pasig River that connects it to Manila Bay in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on Saturday, World Environment Day. In 1972, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly designated the 5th of June as World Environment Day to raise awareness and collective action on environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, sustainable consumption, and wildlife crime.